Sweden Names Tokyo Olympic Eventing Team

The Tokyo team and individual allotments continue to roll in this morning as Sweden has announced its three-member plus reserve eventing team that will be traveling to the Olympics next month.

Representing Sweden in Tokyo will be:

Louise Romeike and Cato 60 (Contendro I – Melanocarpa, by Heraldik xx), 17-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by Hinrich, Louise and Susanne Romeike

“It feels great with these names, but it has been very difficult to choose three team riders from the four. They are all very strong riders and have made super nice results. The three horses in the team have a little more experience than Sara’s horse, on the other hand Sara has experience herself so that’s enough and it’s over,” says national team captain Fredrik Bergendorff (in a translated quote from Swedish). “To have Sara and her knowledge and experience feels not only great for me, but also for the other riders. It is very valuable and a great advantage to have her on site in Tokyo. If we also need to replace her in the team, it will be super good as well, she is very close to the others in terms of results.”

Team Sweden will join several other federations, including the U.S. in a quarantine in Aachen, Germany, before continuing on to Japan. Joining the team members will be alternates Malin Josefsson with Golden Midnight, Malin Petersen with Charlie Brown, along with reserve horses each for Louise Romeike (Utah Sun) and Ludwig Svennerstål (El Kazir).