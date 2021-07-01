Switzerland Names Team for Tokyo Olympics

Switzerland is the latest nation to announce its team for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. The country earned their slot at the Nations Cup finale at the Netherlands’ Military Boekelo in 2019, the final selection route for teams for this renewal of the Games.

The horses and riders selected to represent their country are:

Robin Godel and Jet Set – 14-year-old Spanish Sport Horse gelding (Nordico – Carina), owned by Jean-Jacques Fünfschilling and Olivia Sellar

Felix Vogg and Cartania II – 10-year-old Holsteiner mare (Cartani 4 – Z-Schatzi, by Clinton), owned by Phoenix Eventing S.a.r.l. and the rider

Mélody Bohner and Toubleu de Rueire – 14-year-old Selle Français gelding (Mr Blue – La Guna de Rueire, by Bayard d’Elle), owned by Peter Hasenböhler and Peter Thuerler

Travelling reserve: Eveline Bodenmüller and Violine de la Brasserie CH – 12-year-old Swiss Warmblood mare (Galant Normand – Clarte de la Brasserie, by Cinema), owned by Mathias Bodenmüller and Christian Kron

The team is helmed by trainer Andrew Nicholson, who also piloted nominated horse Jet Set through the CCI5* level. It’s an exciting year for Switzerland; the country will also host this autumn’s European Championships, held at Avenches.