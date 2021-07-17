Take a Peek Inside Pre-Export Quarantine in Aachen with Courtney Carson

We were lucky enough to grab a few minutes of Doug Payne’s head groom Courtney Carson’s time today as she and the rest of Team USA make their final preparations for the last leg of travel to the Tokyo Olympics. The team has been in Pre-Export Quarantine at CHIO Aachen in western Germany and are getting ready to fly out to Tokyo early next week.

