Team Italy Announced for Tokyo Olympic Eventing

We are full of Tokyo news today! Next up in the latest team announcement is Italy, who will be sending a full team that will also quarantine in Aachen, Germany before heading to Japan. Team Italy will be represented by the following combinations:

Susanna Bordone and Imperial Van De Holtakkers (Quidam de Revel – Ava vd Holtakkers, by Argentinus), 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Maria Giovanna Mazzocchi

(Quidam de Revel – Ava vd Holtakkers, by Argentinus), 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Maria Giovanna Mazzocchi View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefano Brecciaroli (@stefanobrecciaroliofficial) Stefano Brecciaroli and Bolivar Gio Granno (Gio Granno – Native de Sautussan, by Faalem), 10-year-old Anglo-Arab stallion owned by Maria Giovanna Mazzocchi

(Gio Granno – Native de Sautussan, by Faalem), 10-year-old Anglo-Arab stallion owned by Maria Giovanna Mazzocchi Vittoria Panizzon and Super Cillious (Deanes San Ciro Hit – Lady Priscilla, by Rock King), 12-year-old British Sport Horse gelding owned by Lucy Allison, Deborah Bevan, Juliet Donald and Vittoria Panizzon

Arianna Schivo on Quefira de L’Ormeau (Iolisco de Quinhon – Isabelle du Brulot, by Beausejour IV), 17-year-old Selle Francais mare owned by Arianna Schivo