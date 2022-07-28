Throwback Thursday: #RaveHorse Broke the Internet On This Day in 2021

A tweet from US Equestrian reminded me that #RaveHorse was a thing just about a year ago at the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. In honor of this sacred holiday, let’s take a dive down the #RaveHorse (also known as Steffen Peters’ Suppenkaspar) internet rabbit hole:

The Olympic channel replay:

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg demystify dressage:

A look at how the music came to life:

Steffen’s Freestyle Music Explained How cool is this video from Taylor Kade explaining how Mopsie’s freestyle was created for the #TokyoOlympics?! 💃🐴 #TeamUSA Posted by US Equestrian on Thursday, July 29, 2021

And a check in with Steffen himself once he heard he’d officially gone viral:

This freestyle joins the latest in a long string of awesome music choices — and with the ECCO World Championships coming up next month in Denmark, we’re sure to see a few more added to the list, including perhaps a #RaveHorseTheRemix from Steffen and Suppenkaspar as they represent Team USA once again.