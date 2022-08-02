TimeTravelTuesday: Take Us Back to Tokyo

A year ago, we were wrapping up the action from the postponed Tokyo Olympics, where we saw the crowning of Germany’s Julia Krajewski as the individual gold medalist for eventing and Team Great Britain cleaned up the team gold medal in convincing fashion. It’s quite difficult to believe it’s been a whole year since that magical trip, so I thought it fitting to take a travel back to #Tokyo2020:
Team Poland enjoy a sunset slot in the main arena during my first stop upon deplaning: Arena Familiarization! Photo by Sally Spickard.
Derek di Grazia’s Tokyo Olympic cross country course was cleverly set on an artificial island featuring epic views and even more epic temperatures. While the track at an Olympic Games isn’t dimensionally as large nor as technical as a “true” five-star event, the challenge was thickened by the temperatures and the undulations in the ground — one of Derek’s favorite things to utilize as he designs.
Fence 16A the Mt. Fuji Drop. Photo by Sally Spickard.
The view from Mt. Fuji – Derek says it’s about 1.80 – 1.90 meters. Don’t look down! Photo by Sally Spickard.
Photo by Sally Spickard.
The Tokyo start box, after which you’ll have a bit of an uphill gallop to the first fence. Photo by Sally Spickard.
Fence 1, the Flowerbed. Photo by Sally Spickard.
Julia Krajewski begins her weekend with Amande de B’Neville. Photo by Sally Spickard.
Alex Hua Tian debriefs with the team. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Julia Krajewski (Germany) and Amande de B’Neville. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Bea di Grazia sends Lauren Billys some good cheer ahead of her test. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Jesse Campbell runs through his safe words. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.
Phillip Dutton and Z. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.
Michael Jung and Chipmunk FRH. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Ludwig Svennerstal and Balham Mist. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.
After a busy two days of dressage, which featured a shortened test that drew mixed but generally positive reactions, it was time to tackle the challenge ahead on Sea Forest Island…
Lea Siegl and DSP Fighting Line. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Huadong Sun and Lady Chin V’T Moerven Z. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Felix Vogg and Colero. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Joanna Pawlak and Fantastic Freida. Huadong Sun and Lady Chin V’T Moerven Z. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Susanna Bordonne and Imperial Van De Holtakkers. Rafael Mamprin Losano and Fuiloda G. Joanna Pawlak and Fantastic Freida. Huadong Sun and Lady Chin V’T Moerven Z. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.
Andrew Hoy and Vassily de Lassos. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.
Doug Payne and Vandiver. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Once cross country finishes, it feels like an all-out landslide for the finish as the combinations rested and recovered for the trot-up the following day and two rounds of show jumping to determine team and individual medals.
Kazuma Tomoto (JPN) and Vinci De La Vigne. Photo by Sally Spickard.
Tamie Smith (USA) and Mai Baum. Photo by Sally Spickard.
Sandra Auffarth (GER) and Viamant Du Matz. Photo by Sally Spickard.
Doug Payne and Vandiver. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Laura Collett and London 52. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Phillip Dutton and Z. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue D’Argouges. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
And then, as the dust settled in the mostly empty stadium, it was time to crown our podium toppers:
A podium finish! Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Has anyone ever seen Oliver Townend jump for joy before?! A historic moment, indeed. Photo by Shannon Brinkman.
Julia Krajewski and Amande de B’Neville. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
Golden Great Britain! Tom McEwen, Laura Collett and Oliver Townend. Photo by Shannon Brinkman Photography.
The next Olympic cycle will bring us to Paris in 2024, where the equestrian disciplines will take place July 27 – August 6. But first, we’ll get a glimpse at the first federations to qualify for a Paris berth at the upcoming FEI World Championships for Eventing in Italy next month.