TimeTravelTuesday: Take Us Back to Tokyo

A year ago, we were wrapping up the action from the postponed Tokyo Olympics, where we saw the crowning of Germany’s Julia Krajewski as the individual gold medalist for eventing and Team Great Britain cleaned up the team gold medal in convincing fashion. It’s quite difficult to believe it’s been a whole year since that magical trip, so I thought it fitting to take a travel back to #Tokyo2020:

Derek di Grazia’s Tokyo Olympic cross country course was cleverly set on an artificial island featuring epic views and even more epic temperatures. While the track at an Olympic Games isn’t dimensionally as large nor as technical as a “true” five-star event, the challenge was thickened by the temperatures and the undulations in the ground — one of Derek’s favorite things to utilize as he designs.

After a busy two days of dressage, which featured a shortened test that drew mixed but generally positive reactions, it was time to tackle the challenge ahead on Sea Forest Island…

(This was also the day EN decided to crash for a full day, in true traditional fashion, but we won’t dwell on that)

Once cross country finishes, it feels like an all-out landslide for the finish as the combinations rested and recovered for the trot-up the following day and two rounds of show jumping to determine team and individual medals.

And then, as the dust settled in the mostly empty stadium, it was time to crown our podium toppers:

The next Olympic cycle will bring us to Paris in 2024, where the equestrian disciplines will take place July 27 – August 6. But first, we’ll get a glimpse at the first federations to qualify for a Paris berth at the upcoming FEI World Championships for Eventing in Italy next month.