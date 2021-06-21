Tokyo Olympics Will Run With 50% Venue Capacity, Maximum 10,000 for Local Spectators

Embed from Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) and the Government of Japan (GoJ) have met and subsequently decided on a path forward in terms of spectators at the upcoming Olympic Games, which commence on July 23. The organizing committees had already opted not to allow foreign spectators, with a decision on domestic spectators to come at a later date.

The Tokyo Olympics will open their doors to host 50% (up to 10,000) capacity at each venue for spectators. For the two equestrian venues, this means a maximum capacity of 4,650 at the Equestrian Park (dressage and show jumping) and 8,000 for the Sea Forest Cross Country Course.

The following decisions are subject to change, dependent on the issuance/continuance of state of emergency orders at or any time after July 12.

In light of the government’s restrictions on public events, the spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at “ 50 per cent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people ” at all venues. (Students in the schools’ spectator programme and their supervisors will not be considered in these numbers, and will be treated separately as they are not spectators.)

The current competition schedule remains unchanged. In principle, spectators will be admitted to events subject to the above limits.

Students in the schools’ spectator programme and their supervisors will not be considered in these limits and will be treated separately, as they are not spectators.

In the event that a state of emergency or other priority measures aimed at preventing infection are implemented at any time after 12 July 2021, restrictions on the number of spectators at the Games, including non-spectator competitions, will be based on the content of the state of emergency or other relevant measures in force at that time.

In the event of any rapid change in infection status and in the capacity of the medical care system, a five party meeting will be held promptly to consider further measures.

The Japanese parties have formulated guidelines for spectators aimed at ensuring safe and secure environments. These stipulate that masks should be worn in venues at all times; speaking in a loud voice or shouting will be prohibited; congestion should be avoided by means of appropriate announcements; and visitors should leave venues in a staggered manner. Spectators will be requested to travel directly to venues and return home directly, and to take all necessary precautions when moving between prefectures.

Given the COVID-19 situation, the Japanese parties intend to look into either cancelling or reducing the scale of any live sites and public viewing events to minimise the movement of people, review any other Games-related events, and establish new safe and secure ways of cheering and supporting the athletes.

A framework will be implemented to keep monitoring the status of infections and medical care using expert advice.

The equivalent policies governing the Paralympic Games will be decided by 16 July 2021, a week before the opening of the Olympic Games.

