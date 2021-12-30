Best of 2021 Video Countdown: #2 – Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart Commentate on Olympic Dressage

Each day between now and the New Year we’re counting down the top 20 most popular videos shared on EN in 2021. The #2 spot goes to this video, which garnered 12,292 views when it was originally posted on Aug. 3, 2021.

Once every four years, the un-horsey masses are reminded that there exists a sport called dressage — or, as Stephen Colbert put it during his relentless roast of it during last Olympic cycle, “competitive horse prancing.”

One man’s Very Serious Sport is another man’s comedy gold, I guess. This go-round, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart got hold of some dressage footage and went to town with it. This clip has probably already been forwarded to you by 10 of your closest un-horsey friends who are trying their best to relate to your obscure pastime, but if it hasn’t (maybe or maybe not because you don’t actually have any un-horsey friends) here it is. Enjoy!