Tune In Today for Team GB’s Final Prep Ahead of Paris

If you want to grab a final sneak peek of the British team as they run through their final preparations for Paris, tune in today at 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST for a special open session in the main arena at Aston-le-Walls, which will be livestreamed on H&C+ here (membership required).

As they build towards this summer’s biggest sporting event, the British combinations will train and ride some of the Olympic dressage test, followed by an on-horse Q&A with Richard Davison.

