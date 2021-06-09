U.S. Eventing Olympic Team to Host Mandatory Training Session at Great Meadow from June 30 – July 2

The U.S. Eventing Olympic Team will hold a mandatory training session at Great Meadow in The Plains, Va., from Wednesday, June 30, through Friday, July 2. The training session will feature at maximum 15 athlete-and-horse combinations, including the three combinations currently named to the U.S. Eventing Olympic Team, direct reserve and traveling reserve combinations, as well as the six alternate combinations and a limited number of other international combinations.

A trot-up will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Dressage will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, followed by a cross-country phase beginning at 2:00 p.m. the same day. Show jumping will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2 for all participating combinations. This event will not be open to public spectators and will not be livestreamed, but media attendance and coverage is encouraged.

Interview opportunities with athletes, team staff and personnel, and Chef d’Equipe Erik Duvander will be available following each phase. All interviews, outside of press conferences, must be pre-scheduled with USEF staff. USEF staff must be present for all pre-scheduled interviews, and media in violation of this will have credentials revoked.

EN will be on site for this mandatory outing, so stay tuned right here for much more from the Tokyo-bound athletes!