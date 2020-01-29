USEF Members Invited to Volunteer at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Interested in a little summer trip to Tokyo? It sounds like the 2020 Olympic equestrian venues, the Equestrian Park in Setagaya and the Sea Forest Cross Country Course in the Tokyo Bay area, could use a helping hand.

The Pan American Equestrian Confederation shared this memo on Wednesday:

“The Pan American Equestrian Confederation (PAEC) is delighted to share that we are able to offer all members of a National Federations the opportunity to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games as a volunteer. The only requirement is that any volunteer must have some level of equestrian experience, commitment to hard work and team spirit. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of the success of the Games.”

Equestrian experience: check!

Hard work: check!

Team spirit: check!

Instructions to apply are below. Applications are due Monday, February 3, 2020.

The equestrian venues for Tokyo 2020 are recruiting volunteers from July 16 to August 11 for a total of at least ten days (maximum five consecutive days) for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Not only on the competition day, but there is training from the arrival of the horse from overseas to departure, and there are volunteer activities, so the more activity days are more appreciated. (The actual competition dates are July 25 to August 9.)

Registration Instructions:

Please follow the steps below to register as a volunteer.

1. Check the general explanation (conditions, what is provided, etc.) on the Tokyo2020 volunteer site at https://tokyo2020.org/en/special/volunteer/.

2. Log in from the SNS of volunteer registration “My Page Login” and enter the equestrian competition code in the last item of STEP 4. (If you do not have this code, you will not be able to register).

3. When entering the code for STEP 4, enter the input field with “Add more” and enter the following “SPT …” line by line. Do not enter spaces or other letters or numbers. The numbers are: SPT092632 (for Olympics) or SPT092633 (for Paralympics)

4. After completing registration, please send your volunteer seven (7) digits registration number and your name to [email protected]

5. The deadline for application submissions is Monday, February 3, 2020. A web interview will be held from the middle of February.

[Pan American Equestrian Confederation Announces Tokyo 2020 Volunteer Program Application Opening]