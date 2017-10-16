2018 Tryon WEG Tickets on Sale Now + Need-to-Know Guide for Eventing Fans

Tickets are officially on sale for the 2018 World Equestrian Games, to be held Sept. 11 through Sept. 23 at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. For full ticketing information, visit the website here; for our intents and purposes, we’re going to focus on the eventing end of things.

It sounds like we have a few options, or at least a couple now and another couple to come later. If you have interest in watching other disciplines in addition to eventing, you could spring for an All Sessions Full Games Pass ($1,380), which gets you into all disciplines throughout the duration of WEG, or an All Games Pass – Week 1 ($750), which is good for the first week of competition from Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 16. Eventing runs Thursday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 16; reining and dressage also take place during week 1.

All Session Day Passes are sold out with the possibility of a re-release in November, when Individual Discipline Session tickets will also go on sale subject to availability.

The only eventing-specific ticket option currently available is the All Session Eventing Pass ($225), which grants access to all sessions of WEG eventing competition. Note that an 8.5% processing fee will be added to all ticket prices upon checkout.

Thursday, September 13: Eventing Dressage Day 1 – Team & Individual Competition

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

$35.00 USD

Friday, September 14: Eventing Dressage Day 2 – Team & Individual Competition

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

$35.00 USD

Saturday, September 15: Eventing Cross-Country – Team & Individual Competition

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

$50.00 USD

Sunday, September 16: Eventing Show Jumping – Team & Individual Medals

2:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Tier A – $125.00 USD

Tier B – $100.00 USD

Individual Eventing session tickets are valued at a total of $245 while the All Session Eventing Pass offers a discount of 8% for $225. WEG explains that “due to the high demand for ticket packages, those ticketing types are being offered first to ensure that those who want to purchase ticket packages can receive the same seats for all events. Seats will be assigned on a first come, first served basis according to the date and timestamp of the ticket purchase. The earlier your purchase, the better your seats.”

In addition to session tickets, a few other ticket options will be rolled out at a later date. Opening and Closing Ceremonies tickets will be sold separately in early December after details are released. Day Passes will go on sale three months beforehand that allow access to the venue to experience the trade fair, event expo, and equestrian demonstrations. VIP tickets and hospitality packages will also be released in early November and customers can trade up their purchased tickets toward these higher value ticketing/hospitality options.

It sounds like they’re expecting a sold-out event, so if you want guaranteed tickets, it’s probably a good idea to act sooner rather than later. Says Mark Bellissimo, CEO of TIEC: “Demand from the event is way beyond our expectations and it would not surprise me if this event were to sell out early. We have experienced unprecedented demand, far bigger than we ever anticipated. There is tremendous appetite for this event, so we encourage people to buy now.”

Check out WEG Ticketing FAQ here.

