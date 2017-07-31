4* Horses & Riders Hone Their Chops in Walton Cup

Summer is the season for polishing up your game, which has several seasoned four-star combinations heading to Walton Place Equestrian in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, for tomorrow’s Walton Cup.

The $5,000 mini-prix has attracted a who’s-who of eventers to contest the 1.20 – 1.25m course on Tuesday, Aug. 1. There’s plenty of draw: premium Attwood Equestrian Surfaces footing, a course designed by Chris Barnard, who is fresh off his trip to Montana where he was the course designer at Rebecca Farm, ample prize money and awards, and a wine-and-gourmet-cheese party to cap off the day!

Buck Davidson is the reigning champion, having won the past two years on Ballynoe Castle RM. He is among 30 entries in this year’s class — will be make it three for three, or will there be a new champion?

Other competitors include Lisa Marie Fergusson/Honor Me, Erika Nesler/Right Above It, 2014 winner Jennie Brannigan/Stella Artois, Courtney Cooper/Who’s A Star, Ryan Wood/Powell & Alcatraz, Lillian Heard/Share Option, Boyd Martin/Steady Eddie, Tura Lura and Tsetserleg, and many more!

In addition to the mini-prix several smaller jumper classes are offered. Entries are closed but feel free to come out and spectate! The mini-prix won’t begin before 3 p.m. Visit the website or Facebook page for directions and details.

A sneak peak at this year’s course, courtesy of Lisa Thomas: