Best of HN: 9 Times the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Summed Up Equestrian Life

9 Times the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Summed Up Equestrian Life

Lady Gaga is 100% a performer, through and through, putting her heart and soul into every single note, dance move or death-defying leap off of the top of a stadium. Sound like anyone else you know?

When you take the green horse down his first bank:

Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

When your horse is playing hard to catch:

Getting all the barn girls together for a photo…

…and then trying to get the horses’ ears up so they look cute:

Friends, family and responsibilities trying to get you to leave the barn:

Trying to polo-wrap your antsy horse like:

On your way back to the stabling area after winning a big class:

Trying to navigate the warm-up ring:

When you know you’ve just laid down the best pattern/test/course of your life:

Go Gaga. Go riding.

