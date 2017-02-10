Best of HN: 9 Times the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Summed Up Equestrian Life

Lady Gaga is 100% a performer, through and through, putting her heart and soul into every single note, dance move or death-defying leap off of the top of a stadium. Sound like anyone else you know?
When you take the green horse down his first bank:
When your horse is playing hard to catch:
Getting all the barn girls together for a photo…
…and then trying to get the horses’ ears up so they look cute:
Friends, family and responsibilities trying to get you to leave the barn:
Trying to polo-wrap your antsy horse like:
On your way back to the stabling area after winning a big class:
Trying to navigate the warm-up ring:
When you know you’ve just laid down the best pattern/test/course of your life:
Go Gaga. Go riding.