Boyd Martin & Steady Eddie Substituted onto U.S. Nations Cup Team for Great Meadow CICO3*

Doug Payne has withdrawn Debi Crowley and Doug and Jessica Payne’s Vandiver from the FEI Nations Cup CICO3* at Great Meadow International presented by Adequan today after suffering a broken collarbone while schooling a young horse.

US Equestrian has substituted Boyd Martin & Steady Eddie onto the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team in their place.

The team is now as follows:

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) with Gretchen and George Wintersteen, Pierre Colin, and Denise Lahey’s Steady Eddie, a 2003 Australian Thoroughbred gelding

Jennie Brannigan (Reddick, Fla.) with Tim and Nina Gardner’s Cambalda, a 2002 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) with Sherrie Martin and Carl Segal’s Copper Beach, a 2006 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) with Kristine and John Norton’s I’m Sew Ready, a 2004 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Lynn Symansky and The Donner Syndicate’s Donner remain team alternates. The competition will be held this week, July 7-9 in The Plains, Virginia.

The EN team would like to wish Doug a speedy recovery!

[UPDATE: US Equestrian Names Substitution to the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for Great Meadow International presented by Adequan CICO3*]