Boyd Sweeps Fair Hill Intermediate Divisions + Other Weekend Scores

This weekend is action-packed with eight horse trials across the country. From Fair Hill to Woodside there are events literally from coast-to-coast.

Fair Hill August H.T.

It was a good day in the office for Boyd Martin who took home first and second in both Intermediate divisions at the Fair Hill August H.T. in Fair Hill, Maryland. He won the Intermediate A division aboard Christine Turner’s On Cue. The 11-year-old Selle Francias earned a 29.4 on the flat. The pair had one pole in the show jumping, and a faultless cross country trip sealed the deal on their win.

Windurra USA’s Barry followed in second on a finishing result of 34.8. Boyd and the 8-year-old Thoroughbred added just one rail to their dressage score of 30.8.

Jennie Brannigan sits in third with her own and Elsbeth Battel’s Stella Artois. The 9-year-old Holsteiner/Thoroughbred posted a 31.9 on the flat, left all the rails up in show jumping and picked up just 4.8 time penalties across country for a finishing result of 36.7.

In the Intermediate B, Boyd took another win with Christine Turner’s Tsetserleg. The 10-year-old Trakehner earned a 32.5 in the first phase and added nothing to it over fences.

He followed in second place with Kyra, a 10-year-old Canadian Sport Horse also owned by Christine Turner. She joined her stablemate in the double clear club, finishing on her dressage score of 34.

Third place went to Matt Flynn and Get Lucky. The 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood owned by Flynn Sport Horses and Merry Go Round Farm had the best dressage score (29.2), but two poles down in the show jumping and 10.8 time penalties in cross country settled these two in third place.

Boyd was the only rider in either division to come off the cross country with no time penalties. Of the 27 starters, 11 pairs pulled of double clear show jumping rounds.

Fair Hill H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

GMHA Festival of Eventing

Daniel Clasing leads the way in the CIC* with his own Galileo WP. They were the only pair with a sub-40 score in the dressage phase, starting the weekend on 38.9. One rail came down in the show jumping, and they rest on a score of 42.9 going into tomorrow’s cross country. Buck Davidson and Harry are in second on a score of 45.4 and Sharon While sits in third with Fashionable Late on a score of 46.6.

In the Open Intermediate, Buck Davidson leads with Christine Turner’s Halimey thanks to a 26.9 on the flat and no penalties in the show jumping.

Hot off their silver medal at NAJYRC, Cornelia Dorr and Louis M dazzled in the sandbox again. They earned a 23.3, their best score to date at this level. One pole in the show jumped lowered them to second place behind Buck and Halimey, but they’re separated by less than a point. Watch their test below:

GMHA Festival of Eventing CIC & H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

The Summer Event at Woodside

Meanwhile in California, James Alliston is in the top spot of the Open Intermediate division with Sunsprite Warmblood’s Sunsprite Madiera. They added 2.4 time penalties to their dressage score, carrying a two-phase result of 33.4 into tomorrow’s show jumping.

He is followed by Dana Chase and her own Aerolite. A 39.2 in dressage had them in sixth place, but after their cross country, which was the fastest trip of the day for this division, pushed them into second place.

Stay tuned for more tomorrow, EN!

Follow along with all the U.S. action this weekend:

WindRidge Farm Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Otter Creek Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

The Summer Event at Woodside H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Area VII Young Rider Benefit H.T. [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Stanton Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Colorado Horse Park 3DE & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]