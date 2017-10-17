Calling All Golfers! Ocala Tournament to Benefit Lee Lee Jones

Are you going to be in Ocala, Florida during the week of the Ocala Jockey Club International Three-Day Event? Do you love to golf? Sign up to play in the #LeeLeeStrong Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Ocala Country Club. All proceeds will benefit Lee Lee Jones’ medical fund as she continues to recover from a traumatic brain injury.

Following her riding accident on Dec. 22, 2016, Lee Lee spent nearly eight weeks in the ICU at Christiana Hospital. She then spent seven months at Bryn Mawr Rehab Center undergoing daily physical, speech and occupational therapy.

Lee Lee returned home to True Prospect Farm on Sept. 8, and has made amazing strides in the five weeks since she has been home. She still has intensive therapy at Bryn Mawr Rehab Outpatient Center three days per week and has also started hyperbaric oxygen therapy. She will also begin music therapy later this month, as research shows these alternative treatments have very positive effects on traumatic brain injury recovery.

Lee Lee has medical aids who support the family with her care for 14 hours per day. All the care and treatment Lee Lee is receiving wouldn’t be possible without your generous support and donations. All proceeds from the golf tournament in Ocala will go to Lee Lee’s medical fund.

What: #LeeLeeStrong Golf Tournament, presented by Terry Welsch of I Love My Horse and Buck Davidson

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, starting at noon, shotgun four-person scramble

Where: Country Club of Ocala, 6823 SE 12th Circle, Ocala, FL 34480

Cost: $100 per player includes lunch, golf cart, and beer and wine at the awards ceremony

How to sign up: Email Terry Welsch at [email protected] or call 727-871-5728. Spots for players are limited, so please call or email Terry to sign up as soon as possible.

If you can’t attend the golf tournament, there are other ways to support Lee Lee. Tee box and banner sponsorships are available for the tournament. Contact Terry if you are interested in sponsorship.

You can also donate directly to Lee Lee’s medical fund through GoFundMe or send a check to the Cordelia Elizabeth Jones Support Trust c/o Evie Dutton, 248 Hood Road, West Grove, PA 19390.

Thank you to ALL for your continued support of LeeLee. Please share this post so we can spread the word about the golf tournament. You can also share the promotional flyer using the link below. #TeamLeeLee #LeeLeeStrong

[#LeeLeeStrong Golf Tournament Flyer]