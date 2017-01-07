Clark Montgomery Leads Ocala Intermediate to Kick Off 2017

Welcome to the first score report of the new 2017 season! The southern season kicks off in earnest this weekend with the Ocala Winter I Horse Trials presented by The Brian Cox Farm Team, with divisions running from Beginner Novice up through Intermediate. Plenty of familiar faces are out to stretch their legs at the beautiful Ocala Horse Park.

Clark Montgomery and Loughan Glen, who we’re thrilled to welcome back stateside this season, will take the first lead of the year in the Open Intermediate, earning a neat 21.7 on the flat and adding no penalties in show jumping earlier today. This is this pair’s first start together since Rio, and we look forward to seeing much more of them here in the U.S. this year.

Buck Davidson is starting off his year lightly, piloting nine horses this weekend throughout the Training, Preliminary and Intermediate divisions. He’s currently in second in the Open Intermediate aboard Carlevo on a two phase score of 25.4. Carlevo last finished in the top 10 in the inaugural CIC3* at the Ocala Jockey Club over Thanksgiving weekend.

Sara Kozumplik Murphy and one of her newer rides, Rubens D’Ysieux hold down third place after the first two phases of competition on a score of 25.6 after a clear show jump round.

Looking to the Intermediate Horse and Intermediate Rider divisions, Leslie Law and Voltaire de Tre lead the Horse division on a score of 31.0 with nothing added in show jumping while Danielle Ditching Busbee and Fernhill Allure top the Rider board with a 33.8.

Show jumping shuffled the standings a bit in the Open Preliminary division, and Sable Giesler with Devil Munchkin sneaks into the overnight lead thanks to a clear round to remain on a 28.0 after two. Dressage leader Buck Davidson and Be Mine slot into second with one rail down. Katlyn Hewson and Fernhill Cascum Marco will tie for third with Shanon Baker and Ballingowan Zeal on a score of 31.3.

Cross country will complete tomorrow for all divisions. We’re looking forward to yet another season of #eventingsunnyFL, so be sure to post your adventures on social media for our winter social media recaps. Best of luck to all riders this weekend, and stay tuned for more from Ocala!

Ocala Winter I: [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]