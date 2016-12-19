#Dogs(AndCats!)OfEN: Because We’re Equal Opportunity Like That

By on Dec 19, 2016 1:00 pm - 1,020 views

Since we began the #DogsOfEN series, there’s been a slow but steady uprising of barn cats who want a piece of that sweet, sweet spotlight pie. Who are we to deny them? Hell hath no fury like a kitten scorned.

The adventures of ranger and Elmo on crappy barn days #barncat #dogsofinstagram #eventerproblems #ineedanewcouch #dogsofEN

Is this what dreaming of warmer weather looks like? #dogsofEN #dogsofinstgram #eventerproblems

Walking the mutts on a snowy day #thankyouforthis #dogsofinstgram #dogsofEN #barndogs #love

