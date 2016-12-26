EN’s 2016 Video Countdown #6: Hannah Francis Inspires Us All

As we near the end 2016 we're revisiting EN's most popular video posts of the year. Here's #6, originally posted on June 2, and it's a truly special one as Hannah sadly lost her brave battle against cancer just two months later. Hannah, we will never forget. Rest in peace.

No rider at Tattersalls this year got a bigger cheer — or wore a bigger smile — than 18-year-old Hannah Francis, who fulfilled a lifelong dream to represent Team GB internationally when she performed the one- and two-star dressage test rides on her mare Mavis.

Hannah succumbed to her battle with an aggressive form of bone cancer on Aug. 1, but not before inspiring us all. Hannah bravely shared her fight on social media and established a lasting legacy in the Wilberry Wonder Pony charity, which upholds a mission to “continue #kickingcancersbutt by funding bone cancer research.”

Hannah, we will never forget. Rest in peace.