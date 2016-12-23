EN’s 2016 Video Countdown #7: 5 Questions with Sir Mark Todd & Lady Martha

As we near the end 2016 we're revisiting EN's most popular video posts of the year. Here's #7, originally posted on May 7 and collecting 7,930 views! In it Lady Martha Sitwell, whom you may remember as the champagne-swilling foxhunting madwoman from our "Meeting Martha" series early this year, met up with us at Badminton doing a little "color commentary" for EN.

Lady Martha Sitwell, whom you may remember as the champagne-swilling foxhunting madwoman from our “Meeting Martha” series earlier this year, is here with us at Badminton doing a little “color commentary” for EN.

For starters, she offered to interview her dear friend, Mark Todd, a four-time Badminton winner who is currently sitting in fourth place after cross country with Leonidas II.

It’s not surprising that they’re mates as they have quite a lot in common, such as their shared talent for riding with just one stirrup: She’s a sidesaddle rider, and he legendarily rode two-thirds of the 1995 Badders course with only one stirrup. (The horse he was riding, Bertie Blunt, was unfortunately eliminated at the jog the next day, but the pair came back the next year and won the whole shebang.)

But if you think she’s about to ask him something normal, like, I don’t know, how his cross-country ride went today or what his thoughts on show jumping tomorrow, you’d be very, very mistaken.

Take it away, Martha:

Go Eventing.