Enter the Fleeceworks Rolex Scavenger Hunt & Win a Tamie Smith Clinic!

Are you headed to Rolex? Is your shopping route planned? Is this a friends’ getaway, a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see the world’s top eventers, or maybe even an aspirational look at your future riding career?

No matter what brings you to RK3DE, Judy McSwain and Fleeceworks (Booth 117), along with Eventing Nation, are ready to make your Rolex experience even better. Get a team together for the second annual Fleeceworks Rolex Scavenger Hunt!

The grand prize is a clinic at your facility with professional eventer Tamie Smith of Next Level Eventing. Each day of Rolex, you’ll have trivia questions to answer and a to-do list that can only happen at Rolex.

How do I enter?

Get your team together! Teams can be made up of two, three, or four people. Name your team. Be creative! Email the names of your team members and their email addresses to Elizabeth Howell at [email protected] starting RIGHT NOW and no later than Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m. EST. You can also send a Facebook message to Fleeceworks with the info. Elizabeth will email you a complete list of rules and requirements.

What do I do when I get to Rolex?

There will be two types of tasks — daily trivia questions and a Scavenger Hunt To-Do List. Come to the Fleeceworks booth (#117) to collect your daily trivia questions and tasks from Judy. Then turn your written answers in to Judy or Elizabeth at the booth. This MUST be completed each day of the competition at Rolex.

Be prepared for trivia questions that cover:

Historic moments of Rolex

Career achievements of Rolex horses and riders

Questions about Fleeceworks saddle pads, natural fabrics and Tamie Smith’s top mount Fleeceworks Royal aka “Rory”

For example, some of last year’s questions included:

Who was the first horse to win the Rolex Kentucky CCI4* and how much did he cost?

How many mares have won the Rolex Kentucky CCI4*?

What was the only fence from the 1968 World Championships that was left on the course for the inaugural Rolex Kentucky CCI4*?

And then you’ll have a few tasks to complete.

The Scavenger Hunt Task List

Come to the Fleeceworks booth (#117) to receive the task list that must be completed to successfully complete the scavenger hunt. Complete each item on the checklist and then post your results on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #RK3DEHUNT17.

Some of these things will be easy, such as “Follow Fleeceworks on Facebook and Instagram.”

Some may be a little more challenging. Possibilities may include “Take a photo of a Rolex rider” or “Get a selfie in the Land Rover Extreme Stable Experience booth” or “Film a mannequin challenge video of your team.”

How do I earn extra entries?

You can earn additional points by completing additional tasks that will be assigned each day. Possibilities include things like: “Take a selfie with any Rolex horse” and receive an extra entry. “Take a selfie with a Fleeceworks rider at the Fleeceworks autograph signing Saturday after cross country in the Fleeceworks booth,” earn one extra entry. You’ll receive a complete list of extra entry possibilities when you check in with Judy.

How will the winning team be chosen?

All teams who turn in completed checklists by the end of competition on Sunday morning and have had their entries verified by Fleeceworks will be entered into the drawing to determine the winning team. Bonus entries will be added. The winning team will be announced the week after Rolex by Fleeceworks and Eventing Nation.

Do I have to be at Rolex to participate?

Yes. But, Fleeceworks will be running online promotions and specials during the week of Rolex, so be sure to check their Facebook and Instagram pages for details.

Requirements for clinic host facility: The winning team must have a facility that can host a two-day clinic with up to 15 riders. The facility must have safe and accessible areas for a dressage and show jumping clinic. A cross country area is a bonus, but is not necessary. An indoor arena is preferable in the case of inclement weather. Canadians are eligible to enter as long as the facility is in the U.S.

Should the winning team be unable to host the clinic, the prize will be given to another randomly drawn team that has completed the scavenger hunt requirements. We will discuss details with the winners when they are chosen.

The clinic with Tamie Smith will be hosted by Fleeceworks. All members from the winning team will have clinic costs waived for one horse. Please no substitutions of riders at the clinic. Up to 10 additional participants are welcome to ride in the clinic at a cost of $200 per horse and rider combination. All proceeds from the clinic will be donated to one of the charities in the Fleeceworks Pads With Purpose program. Please note that facility, stabling and other fees may apply.