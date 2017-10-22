#EventerProblems Vol. 130: 8,343 Struggles Later …

By on Oct 22, 2017 5:15 pm - 159 views

8,343 struggles later you guys and your horses are still going strong. Keep up the good work, citizens of EN! And keep tagging ’em #EventerProblems on Instagram for inclusion in a future edition.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZkzZT-nDIp/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZo0iPJlWuT/

So not amused #OTTB #hematoma #coldhose #dmso #theregoesthefallseason #eventing #eventerproblems

A post shared by Emily Francis (@emmyofdeath) on

Ring dragging, way more satisfying than a little zen garden #t3eventing #farmlife #eventerproblems #johndeere

A post shared by T3eventing (@t3eventing) on

Oh no! Somebody lost a shoe! #horseisms #eventerproblems

A post shared by Jessica Solo (@precision_stride_eventing) on

Go Eventing.

Comments