Eventing Community Rallies Around Lee Lee Jones

Lee Lee in her happy place. Photo by Cindy Lawler. Lee Lee in her happy place. Photo by Cindy Lawler.

It’s been 28 days since Phillip Dutton’s stepdaughter Lee Lee Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall just before Christmas, and the eventing community is rallying around her stronger than ever. The hashtags #teamleelee and #leeleestrong have become a battle cry for Lee Lee’s recovery and a way to send daily love, strength and support to her family.

#teamleelee #leeleestrong

The EN team members are firm believers in the power of positive thinking, and we invite you to join us in sending prayers, love and light to Lee Lee and all those who are by her side every day as she fights this battle.

We have been collecting photos from the community for a photo collage for Lee Lee, and we will continue updating this post with additional photos, as well as messages of support. Social media is a powerful tool. Please post your own photos and messages for Lee Lee and her family and tag them #teamleelee and #leeleestrong.

The True Prospect Farm Crew is #teamlee

Kate Chadderton and her crew are #teamleelee

Lauren Kieffer's crew is #teamleelee

Kate Hicks and her family are #leeleestrong

Portugal is checking out @joanhampf’s #leeleestrong sign #aiken #sunrise Thinking of Lee Lee

A photo posted by Doug Payne (@dpequestrian) on

Boyd Martin and his crew love Lee Lee!

Ryan Wood and Snoopy support #leeleestrong

Kristen and Drew Bond are sending strength! #leeleestrong

Silva Martin's team (and baby Nox!) send their love to Lee Lee.

Joanie Morris and Four Schools are #teamleelee

Hawley Bennett and Area X are #teamleelee

Hawley Bennett is #teamleelee while teaching a clinic in Area X!

