Eventing Community Rallies Around Lee Lee Jones

It’s been 28 days since Phillip Dutton’s stepdaughter Lee Lee Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall just before Christmas, and the eventing community is rallying around her stronger than ever. The hashtags #teamleelee and #leeleestrong have become a battle cry for Lee Lee’s recovery and a way to send daily love, strength and support to her family.

The EN team members are firm believers in the power of positive thinking, and we invite you to join us in sending prayers, love and light to Lee Lee and all those who are by her side every day as she fights this battle.

We have been collecting photos from the community for a photo collage for Lee Lee, and we will continue updating this post with additional photos, as well as messages of support. Social media is a powerful tool. Please post your own photos and messages for Lee Lee and her family and tag them #teamleelee and #leeleestrong.

The USEA would like to send @DuttonEventing and his family our best wishes for the recovery of their daughter, Lee Lee Jones. #LeeLeeStrong pic.twitter.com/GYgIGnjOtr — U.S. Eventing (@USEventing) January 17, 2017

Portugal is checking out @joanhampf’s #leeleestrong sign #aiken #sunrise Thinking of Lee Lee A photo posted by Doug Payne (@dpequestrian) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:57am PST

It’s all about #LeeLeeStrong right now! Wishing @DuttonEventing and family every support possible #EventingFamily — Event Riders ERA Int (@ERA_Int) January 17, 2017