Fair Hill Lunch Update: Colleen Rutledge Cracks 30s with Covert Rights

Welcome to the second day of dressage at the Dutta Corp Fair Hill International, where we’ve already had an exciting morning of action with the CCI3* underway. Colleen Rutledge and Covert Rights, her Maryland homebred 11-year-old Thoroughbred/Clydesdale gelding, scored 39.8 to hold the lead at the lunch break.

Colleen and Covert Rights have now scored in the 30s in three of their last four tests at three-star level. Their score of 39.8 is the fourth score in the 30s at the Fair Hill CCI3* over the last decade, according to EquiRatings. Colleen and Covert Rights join Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti (39.2) and Tamie Smith and Mai Baum (38.5), who both scored sub-40 in 2015, and Karen O’Connor and Mandiba, who scored 39.6 in 2009. Girl power!

We have two American-bred horses currently topping the CCI3* leaderboard, with Ryan Wood and Powell, an 11-year-old Oldenburg bred in New Jersey by Ilona English of Summit Sporthorses, scoring a career personal best of 40.3 to sit in second place.

Heather Morris and Charlie Tango, a 9-year-old Irish Sport Horse owned by Team Express Group, are leading the way for the West Coast contingent, also delivering a career personal best of 41.9 to sit in third place. Click here to view full scores in the CCI3* at the lunch break.

Looking to the CCI2*, the top three from yesterday remain unchanged with 10 horses still to come after the lunch break. Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius still lead on 40.9, with Allison Springer and Lord Willing in second on 48.3, and Kristen Bond and Enough Already in third on 49.7. Click here to read about yesterday’s CCI2* dressage action.

Will Coleman delivered the best CCI2* test of day two so far with Off the Record, an 8-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Con Air Syndicate. Click here to view full scores in the CCI2* at the lunch break.

Today is jumping day in the USEA Young Event Horse East Coast Championships. The 4-year-olds already jumped this morning, and Kristen Bond and Bea Ready, a KWPN mare (Cicero Z Van Paemel x Tizora) who led after dressage yesterday, have been crowned the winners. The 5-year-olds are jumping now, so stay tuned for more. Click here to view YEH scoring.

We have 16 horses still to come in the CCI3* after the lunch break, so check back later in the day for photos and quotes from our leaders. Be sure to check out EN’s preview of Derek di Grazia’s cross country course. Go Eventing.

