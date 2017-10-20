FlashbackFriday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Michael Jung’s 4* Streak

#TGIF, am I right? Although at this time of year, Fridays become more and more bittersweet, as each one takes us closer to the end of the eventing season (in Northern Europe, at least!). Luckily, we’ve got Le Lion and Pau to enjoy before we put it all to bed, and this week’s Friday video looks ahead to next week at Pau, where we’ll see a certain modern legend have a crack at one of the few titles he’s never won.

To get you all in the mood, we’re looking back at his Grand Slam win last year — who’s your pick to win the French four-star next week?