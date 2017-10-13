Friday News & Notes from Kentucky Equine Research

I have to give a shout out to my girl Alyssa Peterson, (holla NAJYRC 2009 Area II!) who is competing two of her homebreds at Fair Hill this weekend. R-Perfect Storm is in the 5-year-old YEH Championships, and Stormin’ Truth is in the CCI2*, both of which are out of her old Advanced mare, Stormin’s Barbie. Alyssa is one of the humblest, kindest, and hardest working people you’ll ever meet, and I can see her blushing right now if somebody tells her I wrote this about her. You go girl!

Fair Hill: Website, Drawn Order, Schedule, CCI Dressage Times, YEH Jumping Times, CCI Live Scores, YEH Live Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

Did you know only women have scored in the 30s in dressage in the Fair Hill CCI3* over the last decade? Plus, there have been only three dressage tests scoring in the 30s over the last decade in the CCI3*. EquiRatings took a look at the history of the CCI3* at Fair Hill and posted facts and figures over on their blog. [All Eyes on Fair Hill International]

Fifty-five YEH contestants kicked off the dressage action yesterday at Fair Hill. Kristen Bond’s Bea Ready, her own Dutch Warmblood mare (Cicero Z Van Paemel x Tizora) topped the 4-year-old class with an 86.40% in dressage and a 74.70% in conformation for a total of 41.45%. Aletta Nichols’ Wil Celtic Charlie, an Irish Sport Horse gelding by Porsche was ridden by Waylon Roberts in the 5-year-old class, and scored an 83.7% in conformation and an impressive 88% in dressage. Jumping counts for 50% of the score so anything can happen tomorrow. [Bea Ready and Wil Celtic Charlie Rule YEH]

Science has taught us a lot about colic in the past few years, but we still can’t prevent it. As only the second deadliest issue with horses, the fatality rate is 7%-10% with horses that experience it. Gas colic makes up 85% of the episodes, but we still haven’t truly determined the cause. There are certainly things that make your horse more prone, but our ability to keep it from happening hasn’t increased at all. [Our Understanding of Colic]

Superstar racehose Arrogate will retire after attempting to defend his Breeders Cup Classic title this year. Trainer Bob Baffert just announced that this will be the colt’s final run, and he will retire to stand at stud at Juddmonte Farms afterwards. The winner of last year’s Breeders Cup Classic and the 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational as well as the Dubai Cup, his summer season has been less stunning, but hopes are high for this last start. [Arrogate to Retire]

