Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Everyone, let’s just take a minute and say a prayer for Jon Holling. He needs our thoughts and prayers, seeing as he tried to use a spray gun to tackle some fencing at home, and clearly that didn’t go too well. Quick survey: how do you go about getting fence paint off your face, do you use rubbing alcohol? Nail polish remover? Send all suggestions directly to Jon, thanks guys.

National Holiday: National Junk Food Day!

News From Around the Globe:

ICYMI, US Equestrian named a whole pile of 2017 fall grant recipients yesterday. Four horse and rider combinations received grants to travel to Burghley, four combinations got grants to compete at Pau, two horses and one rider received grants for Boekelo, one combination got a grant for Blenheim, and one combination will be going to Millstreet. [Fall Grant Recipients]

If you’re not at Rebecca Farm right now, we’d still like to make you feel like you’re up in the action. First stop: check out these sneak peek videos of the cross country courses designed by Ian Stark. It’s full of big bold Stark style questions for all the levels, but he definitely had fun with the jump building, including a roast chicken baiting an alligator (!?). [Rebecca Farm Cross Country Previews]

Katie Prudent really stirred up some controversy with an interview she did last week with Chris Stafford. McClain Ward responded with an op-ed in COTH, and now George Morris has his say. If you haven’t already, you need to read all three, because they’re not only relevant in the show jumping world, but in eventing as well. [George Morris Responds]

