Friday News & Notes from SmartPak

Yesterday I was talking to a friend of mine, and she mentioned her “four-day-weekend”, something I’ve never heard of before. What’s this four days in a row off work that you speak of? What would you do with FOUR whole days off?? She said nothing. You do nothing. Imagine that!! You do nothing for four days! This is the kind of luxury I can’t even comprehend. Anyway, seems like there’s a big national holiday coming up, apparently people get time off work for that kind of thing.

National Holiday: National Social Media Day (C’mon Lainey, where you at?!)

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

South Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

Blenheim course designer David Evans has been chosen to build the Tokyo 2020 cross country course. David, who lives in Oxfordshire locally to Blenheim, has long been one of Britain’s best and most popular course-builders, working at venues such as Chatsworth, Bramham, Gatcombe and Burgham as well as events in Europe such as Luhmühlen CCI4*. He says he’s already visited the site and is excited to get to work with designer Mike Etherington Smith. [Blenheim Builder Ready for Tokyo 2020]

Get ready to JUMP on July 4th with Last Frontier Farm! Sharon White is hosting her annual derby cross style fun show with levels elementary through Prelim. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, food, and announcing from Brian O’Connor. Don’t miss out, enter today! [JUMP 2017]

On July 11th, the community will be gathering to celebrate the life of Jon Sonkin. Our beloved “belt guy” will be missed dearly, and so his friends and family are holding a celebration of life in Purcellville on Tuesday, the 11th of July featuring songs, speakers and videos that highlight Jon’s life. Please join if you can. [Celebration of Jon Sonkin]

