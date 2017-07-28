Friday News & Notes from SmartPak

Yesterday, it rained at my house. For like two hours, it lightly drizzled. I’ve never been so excited. Today, there are thunderstorms predicted! At like 80% chance!! It hasn’t rained for 7 weeks, so this is big news. If you’re ever interested in the weather prediction for the week, just ask a horse person, we know the weather hour by hour obsessively.

News From Around the Globe:

Burghley entries went live, and we looked googley-eyed at the top performers from all countries. Just to name a few, Andrew Nicholson with Badminton winner Nereo (plus two others), Zara Tindall with High Kingdom, Michael Jung with La Biosthetique Sam, Maxime Livio with Qualao des Mers, Chris Burton with Nobilis 18 defending his win from last year, and a few other people who are equally as competitive. It’s going to be one hell of a show! [Burghley Entries Strong]

Paul Tapner took the gold for Australia in the Hickstead Eventer’s Challenge yesterday. The popular Wiltshire-based event rider produced a perfectly timed round to win on board Bonza King of Rouges. His time of 127.75sec was enough to take the title ahead of Britain’s Abi Walters and Perfick Miss Amber (128.37sec). In third was Irish Olympic rider Joseph Murphy and his London 2012 horse Electric Cruise, finishing just behind Walters with a time of 128.64sec. [Paul Tapner Wins at Hickstead]

The Eventing Riders Association of North America (ERAofNA) is now accepting applications for the for the newly created part-time position of Executive Director. This individual will have overall operational and administrative responsibility for ERAofNA membership programs, sponsorship development, communications, marketing & public relations, financial management and governance coordination. [ERA of NA]

