Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Badminton Is Coming

Is it too early to start getting pumped for Badminton 2017? Nah! EN Badders correspondent Jenni already bought her plane ticket last week for this year’s event, May 3-7; if you’re thinking about going it’s not too early to start sorting your travel logistics.

This video features highlights from last year’s event, ranging from a classic Mark Todd sticky-britches moment on the cross country course to Michael Jung’s historic Rolex Grand Slam win. I don’t know how 2017 is going to top 2016 on the excitement spectrum but there’s a lot to look forward to — Badminton has a new course designer in Eric Winter, and of course British riders will all be looking to catch the eye of new team coach Chris Bartle.

Advance tickets just went on sale this week. For more information, visit the website here.