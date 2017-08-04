Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Michael Jung Ride-Along

It’s not often we get to do a ride-along with the likes of Michael Jung! Take a first-hand look of his trip around the CIC3* at Haras de Jardy aboard Jarno Debusschere and Brigitte and Joachim Jung’s Star Connection.

And if you are a numbers nerd like us, then your in for a treat because this helmet cam gives you a first-hand look at Michael’s perspective and some key figures like speed, distance and heart rate thanks to the team at SAP Sports.

Jardy was Michael’s Event Rider Masters debut, and he won (no surprise here). You can read more of EN’s coverage of the Event Rider Master Series here.

[Event Rider Masters]