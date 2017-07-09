Great Meadow Live Updates: Jennie Brannigan & Cambalda Win

Good Morning, EN! It’s cross country day at Great Meadow! This is the event’s second year hosting an FEI Eventing Nations Cup, and it’s a treat to see Team USA competing stateside.

Canadian Jessica Phoenix and Don Good’s Pavarotti currently lead the pack individually after their impressive performance over the colored poles yesterday, but The United States held onto the top spot in the Nations Cup Standings. Click here to catch up on all of EN’s Coverage of #GMI2017.

Mike Etherington-Smith has flipped the course around this year, and you can check it out via drone by clicking here, or by viewing fence-by-fence photos here. We will follow along with live updates all morning here, but you can watch for yourself either through USEF Network or FEI TV.

#GMI2017: Website, Schedule, Entries, Ride Times, Live Scoring, USEF Network, FEI TV, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

Jennie Brannigan and Nina Gardner’s Cambalda are repeat winners at Great Meadow International CICO3* presented by Adequan®! They finish on a score of 49.8. Team USA wins the FEI Nations Cup here for the second year in a row!

9:00 a.m. EST: First pair will leave the start box at 9:30 a.m.

9:33 a.m. EST: Trailblazers Justine Dutton and Jak My Style clear through the Adequan Drop Complex. They’re looking great so far.

9:36 a.m. EST: Justine and Jak My Style have had a fall in the final water. Fence judges and medics were seen moving to assist her.

9:38 a.m. EST: Overnight leaders Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti have been held at fence 12.

9:43 a.m. EST: The course is still being held. We will update you the moment we have more information about Justine!

9:46 a.m. EST: Justine is conscious and responsive following a rotational fall at fence 18A The Adequan Beaver Pond. She is being transported to the hospital now for a complete check over.

9:51 a.m. EST: We’ve gotten a five minute countdown until they restart the course.

9:54 a.m. EST: Karen O’Connor reported from the live stream that Justine is in her normal “fighting form” and is “moving everything.”

9:56 a.m. EST: Jessica and Pavarotti have been restarted and are clear through the Adequan drop complex.

9:57 a.m. EST: Jessica nearly comes unseated after taking the flag on the B element of Jet Linx Launch, but she sticks it! Go girl!

10:03 a.m. EST: Boyd Martin and Steady Eddie have a picture perfect ride through the Salamander Splash as the first rider for Team USA!

10:05 a.m. EST: Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti picked up 12.4 time faults which will drop them from the lead.

10:08 a.m. EST: Woods Baughman and Montesquieu have unfortunately been eliminated after three stops at the corner in the main arena. Montesquieu seemed to be saying “No!” to getting near the corner.

10:10 a.m. EST: Jenny Caras has withdrawn Fernhill Fortitude.

10:12 a.m. EST: Boyd and Steady Eddie had a masterful round coming in one second under the optimum time of 6:31.

10:16 a.m. EST: 4.4 time penalties added to an otherwise clear and confident round for Holly Jacks-Smither and More Inspiration.

10:19 a.m. EST: A stop for Matthew Heath and One of a Kind of Great Britain look to have picked up a stop at the final element of the first water.

10:20 a.m. EST: Oh no! Two more stops for Matthew and One of a Kind. Great Britain will not have a team completion this weekend.

10:22 a.m. EST: Selena O’Hanlon and Foxwood High will a fantastic ride so far for Canada. Karen O’Connor says “You can see the look in her eye – she wants to make the time today!”

10:29 a.m. EST: Selena looked like she was on a hack today. She made the time and made it look easy! They came in on a time of 6:30.

10:36 a.m. EST: Hallie Coon and Celien not quite quick enough to make the time, but a lovely round!

10:38 a.m. EST: Emily Beshear and Silver Night Lady have a slip turning to the C element of the Adequan drop. She had not yet presented, so Emily had a tricky time of jumping that corner without crossing her tracks, but she got it done!

10:39 a.m. EST: Jessica Phoenix has picked up a stop in the main arena with Abbey GS.

10:40 a.m. EST: After another stop in the arena, Jessica calls it a day and retires.

10:45 a.m. EST: Allie Knowles and Sound Prospect are on course! This is Allie’s first three-star back since her injury this spring. It’s great to see her here!

10:49 a.m. EST: Sounder looks a little strong today. Allie has the tough job of swerving around to jump the corner without crossing her tracks.

10:52 a.m. EST: Mara DePuy is doing an expert job of navigating Congo Brazzaville C through this track. He’s clearly very keen, but still green at this level.

10:53 a.m. EST: Rachel McDonough and Irish Rhythm are now on course and clear through the first water.

10:55 a.m. EST: Rats! Congo hung a leg on the drop into the final water, throwing Mara off. She is understandably disappointed but ok!

10:59 a.m. EST: Holly Payne Caravella and Never Outfoxed have a stop at the corner in the arena. This is definitely proving to be the most influential fences today.

11:02 a.m. EST: Waylon Roberts and Kelecyn Cognac are on course for Team Canada!

11:05 a.m. EST: Will Coleman and Tight Lines have a discussion at the tricky arena complex, but they make it through!

11:09 a.m. EST: Waylon Roberts and Antony Connolly’s Kelecyn Cognac finish clear and within the time with the fastest round of the day so far at 6:21.

11:12 a.m. EST: Clayton Fredericks and FE Ophelia made the Adequan Drop Complex look easy! The horse is getting more confident with each fence.

11:14 a.m. EST: Sticky moment for Clayton at the Adequan Beaver Pond when FE Ophelia hung a leg, but he stuck it!

11:15 a.m. EST: The day has unraveled for Jessica Phoenix. She’s retired A Little Romance after two stops at the Beverly Brush question in the arena.

11:18 a.m. EST: Honor Me was definitely looking for the flags through the first water with Lisa Marie Ferguesson. Nicely done!

11:22 a.m. EST: Kurt Martin and Anna Bella out of the start box. We’re now running the top eight in reverse order of standing.

11:26 a.m. EST: Emily Llewellyn and Emirati Night Sky are off for Great Britain! At 8, this horses is one of the youngest in the field.

11:30 a.m. EST: Kurt picks up 12.8 time, but had a very confident round as Anna Bella returns to top form!

11:31 a.m. EST: Emily really has to put the pressure on into the last water, but they’re clear through.

11:33 a.m. EST: Riding for USA, Lynn Symansky and Donner are easily through the McEnearney Open Houses at 10AB.

11:34 a.m. EST: Emily Llewellyn picked up 8.8 time penalties with Emirati Night Sky giving them a provisional score of 58.1.

11:36 a.m. EST: Great Britain is out for team contention, but their final individuals are having stellar rides! Nicky Roncoroni and Watts Burn clear through the arena and looking good on the time.

11:38 a.m. EST: Another strong finish for the United States! Lynn and Donner finish three second over.

11:40 a.m. EST: Jennie Brannigan and Cambalda have a little misstep in the ring, but are quick to save it before the B element.

11:42 a.m. EST: Nicky and Watts Burn picked up 4.4 time penalties. They sit just behind Lynn and Donner on a score of 53.

11:45 a.m. EST: Jan Byyny and Inmidair look determined to finish on their dressage score. They’re zooming around course, halfway through now.

11:46 a.m. EST: 1.6 time penalties for Jennie and Ping. They put the pressure on as Phillip Dutton leaves the startbox.

11:48 a.m. EST: Phillip and I’m Sew Ready with an economical ride through the arena. If anyone can make the time across country, its Phillip!

11:49 a.m. EST: At the halfway point, Phillip is 6 seconds ahead of the minute markers.

11:51 a.m. EST: Jan and Inmidiar had a finishing time of 6:58 which gives them 10 time penalties. They’ve dropped to sixth as we wait for Phillip to finish.

11:53 a.m. EST: Phillip and Jackson are home clear! They had 10 seconds of breathing room. Did he manage it?

11:54 a.m. EST: 5.6 time penalties for Phillip and Jackson means Jennie and Ping have won Great Meadow for the second time on a score of 49.8!

11:55 a.m. EST: Team USA wins the Nations Cup with a team score of 151.5! Canada follows in second on 168.6 points.