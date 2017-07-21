Halt Cancer at X Challenge: The Dressage Gauntlet Is Thrown

The Halt Cancer at X Challenge is, for liability reasons I’m sure, unsanctioned by the FEI, USEA or the USEF. Yet the glory at stake in this competition is real, as it pits six of the most “decorated” figures in American eventing against one another in a race for dignity, honor and cold hard cash donated toward a great cause: Halt Cancer at X, the fundraising campaign created in memory of The Event at Rebecca Farm founder Becky Broussard.
The rules are, admittedly, a bit nebulous. It’s a three-phase eventing competition — that much is clear — but beyond that it gets a bit hazy. Unethical behavior, like bribing the judges, seems to be encouraged, audience approval ratings determine the winner, and all bets are off when it comes to attire.
This year’s contenders, as seen in Thursday’s dressage pas de deux competition:
Team Rebecca Farm
Team USEA
Team Officials
And the winner was .. I’m not entirely sure. The Halt Cancer at X Challenge continues with the penultimate event, cross country, this evening, followed by a show jumping grand finale on Sunday.
