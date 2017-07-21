Halt Cancer at X Challenge: The Dressage Gauntlet Is Thrown

The Halt Cancer at X Challenge is, for liability reasons I’m sure, unsanctioned by the FEI, USEA or the USEF. Yet the glory at stake in this competition is real, as it pits six of the most “decorated” figures in American eventing against one another in a race for dignity, honor and cold hard cash donated toward a great cause: Halt Cancer at X, the fundraising campaign created in memory of The Event at Rebecca Farm founder Becky Broussard.

The rules are, admittedly, a bit nebulous. It’s a three-phase eventing competition — that much is clear — but beyond that it gets a bit hazy. Unethical behavior, like bribing the judges, seems to be encouraged, audience approval ratings determine the winner, and all bets are off when it comes to attire.

This year’s contenders, as seen in Thursday’s dressage pas de deux competition:

Team Rebecca Farm

Team Rebecca Farm, AKA Thor and Wonderwoman, AKA Bert Wood and Sarah Broussard … best hair award, at least! A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Team USEA

The finest final salute we ever did see from ‘The Dark Knight’ Rob Burk. #RebeccaFarm A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Team Officials

Bobby Stevenson brought the crowd to its feet with a super-heroic flying change during the Rebecca Farm Halt Canter at X challenge dressage pas de deux. #RebeccaFarm A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

And the winner was .. I’m not entirely sure. The Halt Cancer at X Challenge continues with the penultimate event, cross country, this evening, followed by a show jumping grand finale on Sunday.

There’s plenty more going on this weekend to benefit Halt Cancer at X, and we’ll keep you posted on that! Be sure to stop by Fleeceworks in the trade fair, where their great Ride for a Cause incentive is donating 10% of Pads with Purpose sales to Halt Cancer at X.

#RebeccaFarm: Website, Schedule, Ride Times & Live Scores, NAJYRC Ride Times & Live Scoring, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram