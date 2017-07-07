Kristina Cook Bests Barbury CIC3* Dressage + North American Roundup

Britain’s own Kristina Cook and Billy The Red have taken the CIC3* dressage lead at St. James Place Barbury International Horse Trials on a score of 40.4. They were outscored by William Levett (AUS) and Lassban Diamond Lift, who earned a 36.1, but the pair withdrew following their test.

Kristina remarked of the 10-year-old Dutch gelding, who finished 10th at Badminton in May and 9th at Pau last fall, “I am really pleased. Billy is only a young horse and there is masses of atmosphere here today. He can be buzzy, which makes him good on the cross country, but means he can show some tension in the dressage. But he was great in the arena today, and I am delighted how he responded.”

William Fox-Pitt (GBR) and new ride Clifton Signature, who led day 1 dressage, now sit in second place on 40.7. Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy round out the top three on a 41.3.

A quite large North American contingent is contesting Barbury! Here’s a rundown of their results in the CIC3* and CIC2* divisions:

CIC3*

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) and Carpe Diem, tied for 28th on 53.0

Tiana Coudray (USA) and Under the Clocks, tied for 34th on 55.5

Madison Penfound (CAN) and Fidelia, 43rd on 56.9

CIC2* Section C

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) and Deniro Z, tied for 7th on 41.3

Lauren Kieffer (USA) and Landmarks Monte Carlo, 18th on 43.9

Katherine Coleman (USA) and Monte Classico, 30th on 47.7

Tiana Coudray (USA) and Cancaras Girl, 40th on 50.8

Rebecca Howard (CAN) and Little Britannia, 59th on 56.1

Madison Penfound (CAN) and QEH Ocean Voyage, 67 on 59.4

CIC2* Section D

Rebecca Howard (CAN) and Britannia’s Mail, tied for 26th on 50.5

Logan Duffort (USA) and Voltage De La Nouee, 50th on 54.2

CIC2* Section E

Mackenna Shea (USA) and Landioso, 6th on 41.6

Christina Henriksen (USA) and Cayr Della Caccia, tied for 58th on 51.3

Lauren Kieffer (USA) and Veronica, tied for 70th on 55.0

Barbury continues tomorrow with CIC3* and CIC2* show jumping, and the CIC3* Event Rider Masters class kicks off with dressage and show jumping on Saturday and cross country on Sunday. Lauren with D.A. Duras, Rebecca with Riddle Master and Hannah Sue Burnett with RF Demeter will be contesting the ERM division. Great to see so many home team names on the Barbury roster!

