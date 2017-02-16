Let’s Discuss: Bitless Bridles in Dressage

A dressage rider in Britain is calling for a rule change to allow bitless bridles in dressage competitions run under British Dressage (BD) rules. The rider, Tam Russell, started her horse without a bit and has continued to ride him that way ever since. She feels that BD should review its policies to “reflect current times” and for the “sake of horse welfare.”

“Surely a bitless horse is no threat to a bitted horse when competing against each other? And if it is? Even more reason to address archaic attitudes in the equine world,” Tam said.

Paul Graham of BD responded, stating that bitless bridles have been discussed before but that the board chooses to remain in accordance with FEI rules. He also pointed out that Russell can seek to ride with a bitless bridle in unaffiliated competitions that do not run under BD rules.

“It is important that we have a level playing field for all competitors and this includes the tack and equipment permitted,” Paul said.

