Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

This weekend Andrew Diemer returned to the sport of eventing after a seven year hiatus. Competing at Beginner Novice seems like a pretty unremarkable come back for the 2008 NAJYRC team silver medalist and national Intermediate rider. However, in the winter of 2015 Andrew found himself in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital with endocarditis, a bacterial infection in his heart that destroyed two heart valves. Four emergency surgeries with in 96 hours left Andrew with two mechanical valves and a permanent pacemaker. Collateral damage to his right foot resulted in a transtibial amputation of his lower right leg a few weeks later.

Andrew returned to riding almost immediately upon release from rehab and began competing again in his other equine passion, polocrosse. In October of last year he anchored a national championship winning team, earning a best player award. He began working toward a return to eventing about the same time and took over the ride on his dad’s horse. Future plans revolve around having fun with the sport while he completes his degree. April is National Limb Loss Awareness month! #amplifyyourself!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Longleaf Pine H.T. [Website] [Results]

Plantation Field April H.T. [Website] [Results]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

River Glen Spring H.T. [Website] [Results]

Holly Hill Spring H.T. [Website] [Results]

Monday News and Notes:

The Fleeceworks RK3DE Scavenger Hunt is returning as one of EN’s contests at Rolex this year! One lucky EN reader will win a clinic with Tamie Smith at the facility of your choice. Stay tuned for the announcement will full details about the scavenger hunt coming later today on EN. Be sure to follow Fleeceworks on Facebook and Instagram for more!

Congratulations to EN reader Michelle von Schmidt-Pauli, winner of Majyk Equipe’s VIP Trip to Rolex! Michelle has never attended Rolex before, and we are so excited to team up with Majyk Equipe to help her make the trip to Kentucky for the first time. Be sure to check out Majyk Equipe’s full line of protective equine boots on their website. [Majyk Equipe]

Rolex week is finally here! Here at EN, we fondly refer to the RK3DE as eventing’s Super Bowl, and it’s all hands on deck to bring you the best and most ridiculous coverage of the event for the next full week! The best advice I ever received about going to Rolex is to “pack for everything” which I’ve now experienced is 100% true. Bring hats, clothes, outerwear and shoes suitable for heat waves, blizzards and floods. Never, never go to Rolex without your rain gear, no matter what the weatherman says.

The Loudoun Hunt Pony Club Horse Trials in Leesburg, Va. needs volunteers for all positions April 29-30. If you’re interested in helping out, contact Amy Geyer at [email protected]

Rolex allows spectators to bring their dogs, but there are some rules. For the safety of the competitors and other people and animals enjoying the show, dogs must be on leashes at all times and according they are not allowed in the Rolex Stadium any of the Grandstands or Hospitality Tents, even if they “fit in a Louis Vuitton bag.” In exchange for a small donation, The Lexington Humane Society will provide on site doggie daycare because you don’t want to be the person whose canine destroys Michael Jung’s winning streak. [Should I Bring My Dog to Rolex?]

Eventing stars gathered in advance of Badminton CCI4* and to honor the memory of Hannah Francis, who bravely fought bone cancer and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for cancer research. Another £18,000 was raised through ticket sales. The event included talks from course designer Eric Winter along with famous names in the sport, music, dinner and a live auction that included absolutely incredible items. [Willberry Does Badminton]

Monday Video: