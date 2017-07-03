Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

July 3rd is a big day. It’s my brother’s birthday, my heart horse’s birthday (both 19), and one of the most stressful days of the year for horse owners everywhere. As fireworks crack and boom for the next 24 hours, make sure your horses and pets are safe and comfortable. Here are some great tips for keeping an eye on your animals on July 4th. Please everyone, look out for yourselves as well. Make good decisions!

National Holiday: National Compliment Your Mirror Day (who’s a pretty reflection?). It’s also National Redneck Day… draw your own conclusions…

U.S. Weekend Action:

Horse Park of New Jersey I H.T. [Website] [Results]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Results]

South Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

Monday News and Notes:

The USEA American Eventing Championship is less just two months away! With thousands of dollars and the best prize haul in the country up for grabs, it’s no wonder riders come from far and wide to compete. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 edition of the AEC in Mill Spring, NC! [Plan Your AEC Vacation]

Just because a feed bag reads “Senior” on the label doesn’t mean your horse has to be in his later years to benefit from the available nutrition. Senior feed often has quality fiber and protein, plenty of vitamins and comes in an easily digestible form. Don’t rule it out for your horse no matter his age! Consider instead his nutritional needs. [Senior Feed: Not Just for Old Horses]

At some point during a relationship, we inevitably drag our significant others to a horse show. We’d like to focus on our horse and competing, but of course we don’t want to abandon our SO to fend completely for themselves without enough horsey knowledge to avoid getting trampled. The solution? Good training. [How to Train Your Horse Show Husband]

Monday Video: