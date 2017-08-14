Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for coffee! Especially after the weekend U.S. Eventing had. Eight horse trials across the country with national divisions through Advanced as well as FEI and long format competitions. We hope you had a fun weekend with your horses, EN!

#WylieWatch: Track Leslie Wylie in the Mongol Derby!

National Holiday: National V-J Day

U.S. Weekend Action:

GMHA Festival of Eventing CIC & H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Fair Hill H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

WindRidge Farm Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Otter Creek Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

The Summer Event at Woodside H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Area VII Young Rider Benefit H.T. [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Stanton Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Colorado Horse Park 3DE & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Monday News & Notes:

Jonty and Art will miss next weekend’s European Eventing Championships. After successfully crowdfunding Art’s purchase price of £500,000, Horse Sport Ireland announced that they would not be competing because fundraising interrupted their preparation. [Jonty Evans to Miss European Championships with His Crowed-Funded Eventing Star]

Two horses, three eyes. Anna Pierce is gearing up for AEC where she will compete two horses: Riverking, and her one-eyed wonder, Obiejohn. She says “Jax” is like any other horse, and she often forgets he only has one eye. [Road to AEC: Who Needs 20/20 Vision?]

Did you know being a brand ambassador may compromise your amateur status? GR1306, aka the “amateur rule,” can already be a bit confusing, but add social media in the mix and the waters muddy even more. The Chronicle of the Horse breaks down a few common examples. [From The Magazine: Is My Instagram Feed Compromising My Amateur Status?]

Monday Video: We are so close to the USEA American Eventing Championships. Entries close tomorrow, so if your on the fence time is running out! Get excited: