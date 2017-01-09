Monday News & Notes from Fleeceworks

We’re eagerly anticipating the new season, and with one event already in the books we’re chomping at the bit even harder to see the top horses and riders back in action. Fleeceworks rider Tamie Smith posted a photo of Dempsey and Mai Baum on her Instagram this weekend, and we know these are two horses everyone is definitely anticipating the return of. Rest up, boys!

Weekend Results:

Ocala Winter I: [Final Scores]

News & Notes:

So, mantras are a thing, right? Many of us feel they are, and this list of mantras to help you out on cross country might come in handy next time you’re on course. Some of these can even be used in every day situations or in your daily rides. Hey, whatever works, right? [Awesome Mantras for Cross Country]

The George H. Morris Horsemastership Clinic wrapped up this weekend in Wellington, Fl. The Chronicle of the Horse has been doing a great job of keeping us up to speed on each day’s action, and you can read the final report (and find previous days’ reports) there. [Laura Kraut Pushes Riders to Persevere]

Job hunting? British Eventing is looking to hire an Independent Non-Executive Director to help guide the finances of the organization going forward. Applications for this position are due on February 10. [British Eventing Hiring]

Monday Video:

Catch up on all of the Ocala Winter I action over on The Horse Pesterer’s YouTube here.