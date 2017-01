Who needs a gym membership when you’ve got a barn aisle?

If you’re ready to get back in shape after an overindulgent holiday season, or if you just need a good belly laugh (it’s good for the abs, right?), we’ve got your hookup. This 2013 Evention episode is an oldie but a goodie, and just might help jumpstart your own New Year’s fitness routine:

Evention is produced by Jimmie and Dom Shramm of Schramm Equestrian and is filmed by Right Start Photography.

Go Eventing!