Have you ever stopped to think just how extraordinary and hard-won Australia’s rise to power in the sport of eventing is? This video, produced for the Sydney International Horse Trials, interviews three influential figures in the history of outback eventing: Wyatt “Bunty” Thompson (Olympian, Stockholm 1956), Wayne Roycroft (Australian National Eventing Coach, 1988-2011) and Neale Lavis (Olympian, Rome 1960).

