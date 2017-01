Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Rocking Horse Open Intermediate Winners

The Horse Pesterer really knocked himself out at Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. over the weekend, posting over 150 videos to YouTube from the event. His dedication to documenting our sport is true blue!

Here are clips of the four Open Intermediate division winners — see full results here:

Open Intermediate A: Buck Davidson & Copper Beech (34.10)

Open Intermediate B: Kylie Lyman & Da Vinci Code (26.70)

Open Intermediate A (Friday): Daisy Trayford & Normandy Soldier (32.40)

Open Intermediate B (Friday): Liz Halliday-Sharp & Deniro Z (24.40)

Go Eventing.