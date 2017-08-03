New $225,000 CSI3* Added to Kentucky Three-Day Event

Show jumping and eventing combine forces! The Kentucky Three-Day Event announced today that it is set to host a new CSI3* show jumping competition in conjunction with the CCI4*. Equestrian Events, Inc., event organizer of the four-star, is partnering with the Split Rock Jumping Tour to put on the $225,000 International Grand Prix.

30 international riders are slated to take place in the Grand Prix, which is to be held in the Rolex Stadium following the conclusion of cross country on Saturday. In addition, there will also be a $35,000 1.45m FEI ranking class on Friday afternoon once the CCI dressage phase is complete.

“We are thrilled to add a major FEI show jumping Grand Prix to our internationally-recognized event,” Stewart Perry, President of EEI, said. “For almost four decades, equestrian sports fans have traveled from all over to see Eventing’s best riders and horses and now they will have a chance to see show jumping’s best at the same time. I think it’s safe to say that the ‘Best Weekend All Year’ just got even better!”

The 2018 Kentucky Three-Day Event will return to the Kentucky Horse Park April 26-29, 2018.

