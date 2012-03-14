Sabrina Levere's Adventure to Galway

This morning we heard from Langley, British Columbia-based eventer Sabrina Levere, who inevitably ran into some tire trouble along the route of her the multi-day journey south to compete at The Event at 3 Day Ranch in Aguanga, Calif., this weekend.

But never fear: In a show of typical eventer camaraderie, James Alliston and the team at Graceland Equestrian Center came to the rescue.

“Last fall I was really fortunate to meet James at Twin Rivers,” said Sabrina, “and I got to know Chuck and Peggy, owners of Graceland, during my stay in California last year. When I had tire problems, the only person I could think of in that area was James, and thank goodness for technology: I looked up Graceland on my phone and they were so gracious to let me stay. Ironically, I ran away from B.C. to get away from the rain, and since then it’s been raining! At Graceland they have a lovely indoor and beautiful set-up, so we took advantage of the opportunity to stay for an extra day.”

Since the eventing season in chilly British Columbia isn’t yet underway, Sabrina, 29, will use this weekend’s competition at Three-Day Ranch as a prep for the Galway CIC*** in two weeks.

“Neither of my horses have run cross-country since Galway last fall, so this will be our chance to tune-up, make sure they’ve got brakes, make sure the go button is still working. Then we’ll stay down at Galway the two weeks before the event, and then I’ll be running my first CIC*** [aboard Yuri Zhivago], and my mare Luminescence is competing in the prelim.



“If all goes well, we’ll come back down for Twin Rivers CIC***, and then if all the stars align we’ll aim for the Bromont CCI***!”

You can follow along with Sabrina’s adventures on her blog, http://excaliburequestrian.wordpress.com — she’s promised some updates from 3 Day and Galway.

In the meantime, here’s sending some major EN karma to Sabrina in the lead-up to her first CIC*** and James Alliston and Graceland Equestrian for generously, if unsurprisingly, aiding an eventer in need!