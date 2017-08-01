Rest in Peace, Salute The Truth

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Salute The Truth, Steuart Pittman’s 22-year-old Maryland bred Thoroughbred stallion. Lightly raced under the Jockey Club name Boy Done Good (Salutely – Good Queen Liz, by Sir Raleigh), he went on to event through the CCI3* level and was a popular eventing sire. The big, handsome redhead had movement to spare, a first-rate cross country gallop and the biggest heart in the land, and his legacy will be revered by the eventing community.

Steuart, a Thoroughbred advocate and founder of the Retired Racehorse Project, shared a tribute to the horse on Facebook yesterday:

“Salute The Truth, aka Willie, moved on today. He’d started to lose weight the last few weeks, colicked mildly yesterday, and this morning was in distress. I had thought I couldn’t pull the trigger on the horse that to me was father, son, brother and best friend. He did everything I ever asked of him, and he kicked my ass when I needed it. He pushed me to my limits and I pushed him to his. We lived a hell of a great life together, jumping terrifying cross country courses, suffering through endless hours of dressage, and sharing thrilling moments in the breeding shed.

“Neither of my two favorite vets could get here until afternoon. Once I knew that this was the end of the road for the old guy I was glad to do it myself. Just me and my horse alone in his paddock with nobody watching. He was so ready. He held his head still, and I separated my heart from my brain just long enough to pull the damn trigger. I felt instant relief, grief, and then peace.

“Everything that horse did in his life was with dignity, and he sure as hell went out that way. Thank you Willie. I love the hell out of you.”

Go Willie.