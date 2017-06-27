We are saddened to learn of the passing of Toytown, Zara Tindall’s esteemed four-star partner with whom she won Individual Gold and Team Silver at the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany.

Other career accomplishments include Individual Silver at the European Young Riders Championship in 2002, second at Burghley in 2003, second at Luhmühlen and Individual and Team Gold at the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim in 2005, and Team Gold at the European Eventing Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro in Rome in 2007.

Zara’s husband Mike announced the 24-year-old horse’s passing this afternoon on Twitter:

Sad to say goodbye to the big man today, been a massive part of our lives giving us so many highs!#champ #RIPtoytown pic.twitter.com/V2HuUUFwSe — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 27, 2017

Standing 17 hands tall with a big blaze and birdcatcher spots, the big red gelding of unknown breeding had a big presence and was a cross country machine.

Zara officially retired Toytown from competition on the final day of the 2011 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. He made one last appearance before an adoring crowd in the main arena before heading to the green pastures of retirement in the Gloucestershire countryside of the Gatcombe Estate.

He made a post retirement public appearance with Zara at Cheltenham racecourse in 2012 as part of the London Olympics torch relay.

Rest in peace, Toytown.