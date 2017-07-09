Ride Around Great Meadow with Clayton Fredericks & Nicky Roncoroni

Is there anything better to nurse an #EventingHangover than helmet cams? The answer is no! Relive the exciting day of cross country on Mike Etherington-Smith’s cross country course by taking a ride around Great Meadow International with Clayton Fredericks and Nicky Roncoroni.

Clayton Fredericks, the sole rider representing Australia in the FEI Nations Cup, jumped clear with 8 time penalties to finish 13th on 63.9 with FE Ophelia, a 10-year-old Zweibrucker mare owned by Kingfisher Park.

Nicky Roncoroni piloted Watts Burn, a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Lorna McWilliam and Janey Barclay Roncoroni, to a clear round with 4.4 time penalties, finishing fourth as the highest-placed British combination.

Click here to catch up on all of EN’s coverage of #GMI2017. Go Eventing.

#GMI2017: Website, Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram