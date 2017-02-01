Ride Times Released for $100,000 Wellington Eventing Showcase

Ride times have been released for the $100,000 Wellington Eventing Showcase, which begins Friday, Feb. 3 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in sunny Florida. Dressage will start bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with Kylie Lyman and Da Vinci Code as the first combination out.

See below for the full ride times for dressage, which runs through 1:40 p.m. EST on Friday afternoon. Click here to open a PDF of the ride times in a new window.

The competition will resume Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. with show jumping, followed by cross country in the afternoon at 1 p.m. An awards ceremony, press conference, rider autographing and celebration will follow in the VIP tent starting at 3:30 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

Our friends at The Chronicle of the Horse will once again provide a live stream at this link, so be sure to tune in and watch all the action from Wellington starting on Friday. For those who can’t watch live, Kate Samuels and I will be your boots on the ground to bring you everything you need to know. Go Eventing.

