It’s that time again to bring you a more in-depth look at our 2017 Rolex Kentucky competitors. Does riding a bay horse mean you’ll be more likely to compete at Rolex someday? No! Is is still fun to see the stats? Yeah! We’ll start you off today with some quick facts about this year’s equine athletes.

Stay tuned for more throughout the competition!

Go Eventing.

#RK3DE Links: Website, Schedule, Entries, EN’s Coverage, Live Stream, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram